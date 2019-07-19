Miranda Hart: Show will celebrate 10-year anniversary with filmed party

Miranda Hart has said her show will celebrate its 10th anniversary with “drinks and nibbles”.

The comic star has said the reunion party will be filmed by the BBC.

She has denied rumours that the 10th anniversary of the show will be marked with a special episode.

Miranda Hart has promised a celebration (Ian West/PA)

Instead the cast and crew will assemble for a BBC One recorded celebration.

Hart posted on Twitter to clarify the party plans: “Hello to you – I am with news. So, in November it will be 10 years since the first episode of Miranda aired. We are 10!

“And we have decided to have a party (not a new episode).

“The Miranda cast on and off screen are all about play, being free to be ourselves and silliness, so we are amazed and delighted that BBC One have agreed that our celebrations will be recorded as a one hour special later in the year.

SUCH FUN NEWS ALERT (with extra clarity!!). Invites gone out, will let you know when RSVPs come in, sausage rolls ordered. pic.twitter.com/DEIdmfGEis — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) July 19, 2019

“I will keep you posted, but I suspect there might just be some special guests, probably the odd bit of dancing, definitely some drinks and nibbles.

“And you know what I hope it will be – SUCH FUN for us, but more importantly for you, all you lovely friends of the show for whom I shall be forever grateful for your support.”