Bryan Cranston teases Aaron Paul on Instagram as two confirm promotional event

Breaking Bad co-stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul shared a joke on Instagram as Paul confirmed a promotional event for the pair’s new mezcal brand Dos Hombres in New Orleans.

Paul confirmed the promotional event on Instagram, saying: “Hey New Orleans! Who wants some drinks? Me and this slacker are going to be serving up some Dos Hombres Mezcal from 2 to 4 tomorrow afternoon near Jackson square. Come say hello!”

Cranston replied with a reference to Breaking Bad, correcting Paul’s grammar: “It’s ‘This slacker and *I* are going to be serving some Dos Hombres Mezcal.’ Once again, I’m cast as the teacher.’

The grammar correction is a reference to Cranston and Paul’s dynamic in Breaking Bad, in which Paul (starring as Jesse Pinkman) plays a former student of Cranston’s (in the role of Walter White).

Cranston and Paul confirmed an alcohol collaboration earlier in July after a series of cryptic social media posts.

Confirming the venture, Cranston posted on Instagram: “We had the time of our lives while shooting Breaking Bad and truly built a very special bond.

“Knowing that we couldn’t share the screen for quite a while, our thoughts turned to a new project.

“We sipped cocktails and thought about what it should be.

“We are crazy about the taste, the aroma, and the versatility of this smokey, age-old alcohol.”