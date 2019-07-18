Vicky Pattison: Arrest was one of the lowest moments of my life

Vicky Pattison has said that being arrested for assaulting two women in a nightclub and the period that followed was “one of the lowest moments” of her life.

The former Geordie Shore star said she had become a “shadow of my former self” around the time she lashed out at a reveller and a bouncer with her shoes at a bar in Newcastle in 2013.

Following the altercation, Pattison returned to her mother’s house, where she was arrested after a police search.

Speaking to Fabulous’ new podcast Things I Told My Daughter with Lisa Snowdon, Pattison, 31, said: “There’s been some moments where my mum hasn’t agreed with the things I did.

“This without a doubt was one of the lowest points of our relationship and my mental health was at an all time low.

“It was one of the lowest moments of my life.”

Pattison, who was later charged with two counts of assault, said: “I was down and demoralised and sensitive. I coped with it the best I did with the series (of Geordie Shore) we did in Australia, but when I came back to Newcastle I had to face it.”

Vicky Pattison at Newcastle Crown Court in 2014 (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Referring to MTV, who broadcast reality TV series Geordie Shore, she added: “Six weeks later, they wanted us to go back into the house again. And I remember saying no, I know I needed some time to myself to get my head around what I’m going through and what I’ve been through.

“I was a shadow of my former self.

“They said fine, take your time … we’ll just replace you.”

Pattison was ordered to carry out 180 hours unpaid work and pay £4,000 compensation to student and part-time model Hannah Kelso, who she hit with her shoe, in 2014.

Later that year, she quit Geordie Shore.

Of the nightclub altercation, Pattison said: “I was so drunk and so unhappy I didn’t even recognise the magnitude of what I’d done.”

Pattison’s mother Carroll, who joined her on the podcast, said that the police arriving at their family home to arrest her daughter was “one of the worst nights of my life”.

“I’ll never ever forget it,” she said.

“They were heavy handed, very very heavy handed. ‘Where’s this? Where’s her room. Where’s this? We need to find her shoes. You’re hiding them from us’.

Vicky Pattison, left, with her mother Carroll, right, and Lisa Snowdon, for the podcast Things I Told My Daughter by Fabulous (Fabulous/PA)

“I’ve never had the police in my house before and I was in shock. They were talking to her horrible, they were talking to us horrible. It was absolutely hideous.

“I’ve got so much respect for the police and I think they do a hell of a job, but I was in shock.”

Carroll added: “They put her in handcuffs and took her away. I just broke down. I was on the floor crying. It was the most horrendous thing I’ve ever had to watch and go through. It was hideous, my bairn being taken away by the police like that.

“This is the first time we’ve spoken about this really. I just felt so useless as a mam. You want to protect your own.

“I didn’t know the story or what happened or anything.”

Pattison went on to take part in, and win, I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! in 2015.

She has also hosted I’m A Celebrity’s spin-off programme, as well as her own TV series Judge Geordie, and has appeared on programmes including Hunted, Ex On The Beach and Loose Women.

Later this year, Pattison will appear in Celebrity MasterChef.

