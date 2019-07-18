Menu

Unreleased Freddie Mercury recording going on sale

The singer worked with Dave Clark on the track.

Music – Live Aid Concert – Wembley Stadium – London

A new pared-back recording of Freddie Mercury is to be released by a close friend.

Dave Clark worked with the Queen singer on a concept album based on the musical Time during the 1980s.

Music – Queen – Heathrow Airport, London
Queen frontman Freddie Mercury can be heard on a stripped-back track. (PA)

Taken from the album, a stripped-back version of Time Waits For No One is to be released on picture disk.

A 7in vinyl and a CD single of the record will also be available for Mercury fans.

The recording planned for release features a simple piano backing, with the Queen singer showing off his distinctive and powerful vocals for the track.

A conversation between Mercury and Clark is also packaged with the recording.

The previously unreleased version of Time Waits For No One, produced by the singer’s close friend, will be available from July 26.

