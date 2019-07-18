Robin Williams went out and performed even while struggling, says son

Comedy star Robin Williams went out and performed even while “struggling”, his son has said.

The Mrs Doubtfire and Good Will Hunting actor took his own life in 2014, at the age of 63, while suffering from the little-known Lewy body dementia.

Doctors only discovered that the Oscar winner had the neurological condition, which affects movement, behaviour, and mood, after he died.

Zak Williams, 36, told Good Morning Britain: “Being Robin Williams’ son was wonderful in so many ways.”

'He still wanted to share his humour with the world. While he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed.' Robin Williams' eldest son Zak says his father's death was 'heartbreaking' as the fifth anniversary of the actor's death approaches. #GMB pic.twitter.com/ULKVCizOjh — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) July 18, 2019

But he added: “Having to share him with the world was hard at times.

“When he was having challenges and going through certain things, it was heartbreaking because he still went out and wanted to share his feelings of laughter and humour with the world.

“And while he was suffering and struggling, he still went out and performed.”

Speaking before the fifth anniversary of the star’s death next month, Zak told the ITV show: “For the most part he was very good at putting his personal struggles aside and soldiering on. When it did show through it was sad to see someone who was suffering so…

“You want to do everything you can to help soothe and ease what seemed to be a really intense personal pain.

“There were times when it felt like there was helplessness from my part, I didn’t know what I could do, or best support.

“Amongst those people close to him, we all love him so and found it difficult. He wasn’t always open to sharing his personal pain and struggle. We noticed that over a period of time.”