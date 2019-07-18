Clark Gregg thanks Marvel Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D fans as series end is confirmed

A Marvel Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D star has thanked fans and called them “family” following news the show will end after one more season.

The series is coming to its conclusion next year, with a seventh and final run planned.

Star Clark Gregg, who plays Phil Coulson, has paid tribute to the programme’s fans and thanked them for their support.

The gratitude we feel for the army of incredible fans/friends/agents who gave us this epic journey is difficult to express. It’s a show about a family and you are ours. Thank you. #agentsofSHIELD #CoulsonLives #BadassFanBase — Clark Gregg (@clarkgregg) July 18, 2019

Following news of the impending end of Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D, he posted a message of gratitude on Twitter.

It was confirmed that the next series would be the last for the show.

The official Twitter account of the programme posted: “Next summer’s Season 7 will be the last for Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Thanks to our fans for allowing us to be the longest-running Marvel TV series to-date.”