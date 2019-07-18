Amber Gill must choose between Michael Griffiths and Greg O’Shea on Love Island

Amber Gill faces a choice between Michael Griffiths and Greg O’Shea on Love Island.

She was kissed by Michael following the latest challenge, and the firefighter has claimed he still has feelings for her.

He had previously left her to pursue Joanna Chimondes.

As their relationship was further complicated, Greg shared his hope that he could develop his own bond with Amber.

She announced that there would be a recoupling ceremony, which will leave her with a tough choice between the competing boys.

Michael professed his liking for Amber prior to the surprise, telling her: “I’ve been a bit of a dick. I’ve directed my frustrations towards you.

“I can only apologise about how I was over the past few weeks. I was a bit of dick towards you. I don’t want to admit the fact that I still like you.

Advertising

“I’m basically just letting you know. This is kind of like massive to me, because I’m a proud guy.”

Following the confession, Michael forcefully kissed Amber after a builder-themed challenge.

Love rival Greg refused to follow suit, and simply opted for a kiss on her cheek, despite Amber saying she would not have minded a more direct advance.

Advertising

The girls on the island are sceptical about Michael’s sincerity, and have urged their friend to choose Greg.

Greatly admire Greg being the team captain, head cheerleader and coach for Team Greg. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3X7sHn44OM — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 18, 2019

Amber will have to make the decision when Love Island returns, with a stark dilemma facing her in the upcoming recoupling ceremony.

There are also worries for Chris Taylor, who has attempted to form bonds with India Reynolds and Harley Brash.

Ovie Soko has made progress with India, and stole a kiss with her on the terrace.