Michael Griffiths shows regret after Amber Gill moves on to Love Island newcomer

Michael Griffiths was left smarting after his former flame Amber Gill appeared to show interest in another man.

Love Island newcomer Greg O’Shea invited her to join him for a date on the private Hideaway terrace.

After meeting for the first time, the Irish rugby player told her: “I just thought you deserved a date after all the drama that’s been happening. You deserve to be spoilt a bit.”

Amber replied: “It’s been hard. But I’ve come out the other end and I feel happier.”

She recently clashed with former partner Michael, who made it clear he would not rekindle their romance despite the recent exit of his other half, Joanna Chimonides.

Amber had stormed away from the pair’s brief chat and was angered by the tone adopted by the tattooed firefighter to make his lack of interest clear.

But when Greg and Amber returned to the villa after their date in the Hideaway, Michael appeared to be unhappy at seeing her with another man.

And later, he admitted to still having some feelings for her.

Ovie barely reacted to the news that Amber's on a date. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PoiDPqOWHA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 17, 2019

In the beach hut, Greg appeared to disregard the tension, saying: “I’m just excited to get stuck in. I’ve come late to the party.”

Speaking to the other islanders, Amber said she wanted to “keep an open mind” about Greg and not “shut it down instantly”.

However, she also admitted, smiling, that Greg had been able to “take the banter”.

Elsewhere in Wednesday’s episode, Chris Taylor and Ovie Soko returned from their dates with new girls Harley Brash and India Reynolds, with both admitting to the other islanders that they were interested in India.

After introducing herself to the girls by the villa’s pool, India told them that despite enjoying her date with Chris, she has eyes from Ovie.

“Ovie is gorgeous. Ovie would normally be my type,” she tells them.

The morning after the Hideaway dates, India received a text, which read: “Greg, Harley and India. Welcome to your first morning in the villa. You must now pick one person each to date this morning. Please pick the person you want to date and head out into the garden.”

Greg chose Irish grid girl Maura Higgins, Harley chose Michael and India chose Ovie.

Maura recently coupled up with Curtis Pritchard after pursuing the dancer for some time, competing for his affections against Francesca Allen.

In the beach hut she said: “It’s kind of good in a way because Curtis might get a bit jealous. I’m glad none of the girls are taking Curtis on a date.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.