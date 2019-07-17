Love Island’s Joanna: Seeing Michael try to crack on with Amber is hard to watch

Recently dumped Love Island contestant Joanna Chimonides has said watching her former partner Michael Griffiths turn his attention back to Amber Gill left her speechless.

In Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 dating programme, Joanna and Michael were dealt a brutal blow following a public vote and a vote from the other contestants.

Joanna left the villa but Michael stayed, causing speculation that he may want to get back together with his ex-partner.

And Wednesday’s episode saw Michael admit he still has feelings for Amber after her head was turned by a new man in the villa.

Watching at home, Joanna said seeing him go back to her was “so difficult”.

Speaking on her Instagram story, she said: “Obviously I have just had to pause the TV purely because for me being standoffish is more me having respect for those in the villa because of the fact that someone is actually hurting in there.

Ovie barely reacted to the news that Amber's on a date. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PoiDPqOWHA — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 17, 2019

“It’s hard for me to watch this right now. I’m not going to lie.

“In all honesty that was so hard for me to watch. Right now I really don’t have any words. It’s so difficult.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.