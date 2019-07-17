Love Island star Amber’s mum: I hope she does not get back with Michael

Love Island star Amber Gill’s mother has said she hopes her daughter does not still try to pursue a romance with former flame Michael Griffiths.

The reality TV contestant’s best friend has also said he believes that Michael is “playing a game” in the TV show.

Amber was dumped by Michael two weeks ago after he fell for newcomer Joanna Chimonides while Amber was in alternate villa Casa Amor.

Earlier this week, Joanna was dumped from Love Island, but Michael chose to remain in the villa, causing speculation that he may want to get back together with his ex-partner.

However, as Amber revealed that she still had feelings for him, Michael insisted that nothing would happen between them again.

Amber’s mother Vanessa told ITV’s This Morning that it was “hard” watching her daughter cry on TV during her discussion with Michael.

She said she thinks “Amber will realise now” that he really does not intend for them to have a relationship, despite their previous strong connection.

Advertising

Vanessa told the programme: “I don’t think she’ll go back with him, I hope she doesn’t. Because of the whole way I think he’s played it.

Did anyone else think Michael had just walked out on Amber then? THE RELIEF. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/yW7sY4Ag2R — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 16, 2019

“He hasn’t been upfront with her. He’s been a little bit holding himself back, I don’t know whether he’s playing a little bit of a game. But I think he should’ve been honest with her when she opened up her feelings to him when they went to that night out.”

Amber’s best friend Martin said: “It just goes to show that he’s playing a game, because if he (Michael) really had those feelings for Joanna, he would’ve just walked the other night.

Advertising

“And I just thought: ‘Why are you staying?’”

Martin said that he hopes Amber and her current partner Ovie Soko, with whom she is in a friendship couple, will win the series and the £50,000 prize.

“I think they both could be the first-ever friendship winners on Love Island,” he said.

“He’s lovely. When her and Michael started off, they started off as friends. It grew and it progressed and it was natural and that’s why I think the public connected with them. I don’t know, I think she’s got such a brotherly connection with him (Ovie).”

In Tuesday’s episode, Amber was called to go on a date with newcomer Greg O’Shea, a professional rugby player.

What would @AmberRoseGill's mum Vanessa and best friend Martin whisper in Amber's ear? ? ''Ovie! Get with Ovie 100%!' I think they could be the first ever friendship winners on #LoveIsland' pic.twitter.com/QJbXdASGUW — This Morning (@thismorning) July 17, 2019

Vanessa said, of her daughter’s potential new partner: “If he makes her laugh, because that’s what she likes, she likes the banter. So fingers crossed there might be something there.”

She added: “I think it’s been a fantastic experience for her, because she is very guarded and I think everybody saw that at the beginning. And she’s been on an emotional rollercoaster.

“She’s had probably one of the best stories in there.

“We’re seeing the soft side to her now and that’s what I absolutely love, that people are starting to get her.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.