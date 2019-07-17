Lily Allen ‘so proud’ of brother Alfie after Game Of Thrones Emmy nomination

Lily Allen has said “no one deserves it more” after her younger brother Alfie was nominated for an Emmy for his role in Game Of Thrones.

The TV star, 32, is nominated for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series for his role as Theon Greyjoy, along with his co-stars Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and former winner Peter Dinklage.

Allen, 34, famously penned a song about Alfie on her album Alright, Still in 2006, in which she bemoaned her brother for staying in bed and playing computer games.

The lyrics include: “Oh Alfie please get up, it’s a brand new day. I can’t sit back and watch you waste your life away.

“You need to get a job because the bills need to get paid, get off your lazy ass, I think ‘Please use your brain’.”

Writing on Instagram after his Emmy nomination, she wrote: “My baby f****** brother is nominated for an Emmy. No one deserves it more.

“I am so f****** proud of him, even without and (sic) Emmy nom, but OMG he has an Emmy nom. GO ALF!!!!!!”

She shared a photo of her arm captioned “Actual goosebumps,” and a selfie in which a tear is running down her cheek, saying: “A tear of joy.”

The Emmys will take place in Los Angeles on September 23.