Menu

Advertising

Celebrities share results of their FaceApp challenges

Showbiz | Published:

The app turns selfies into predictions of what a user could look like as they age.

Sam Smith

Celebrities including Drake, Sam Smith and the Jonas Brothers have taken part in the viral FaceApp challenge.

The mobile phone app takes a picture of a user’s face before showing them what they could look like as they age.

The filter adds wrinkles and grey hairs to selfies, generating a realistic-looking image.

Celebrities have shared their results on social media.

Canadian rapper Drake offered fans tickets to his music festival for the best picture caption on his post.

View this post on Instagram

Best caption wins ovo tickets

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

The Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account shared a picture of Kevin, Joe and Nick as old men, and referencing a Busted song the band covered, wrote: “When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

View this post on Instagram

When you take a trip to the Year 3000.

A post shared by Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) on

Advertising

British singer Smith posted a selfie, writing: “Grandpa or Grandma? I’Il take both #batch.”

View this post on Instagram

Grandpa or Grandma? ?? I’ll take both #batch

A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmith) on

Country singer and rapper Lil Nas X, currently riding high in the singles charts with his viral hit Old Town Road, shared his aged-up selfie.

He captioned it: “Feeling cute might delete later.”

Advertising

View this post on Instagram

feeling cute might delete later ?

A post shared by Lil Nas X (@lilnasx) on

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote alongside his picture: “I need a break.”

View this post on Instagram

I need a break.

A post shared by Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) on

Prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun referenced his recent controversy with Taylor Swift.

He said: “Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me.”

View this post on Instagram

Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me ?

A post shared by Scooter Braun (@scooterbraun) on

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News