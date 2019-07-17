Celebrities share results of their FaceApp challenges

Celebrities including Drake, Sam Smith and the Jonas Brothers have taken part in the viral FaceApp challenge.

The mobile phone app takes a picture of a user’s face before showing them what they could look like as they age.

The filter adds wrinkles and grey hairs to selfies, generating a realistic-looking image.

Celebrities have shared their results on social media.

Canadian rapper Drake offered fans tickets to his music festival for the best picture caption on his post.

The Jonas Brothers’ official Instagram account shared a picture of Kevin, Joe and Nick as old men, and referencing a Busted song the band covered, wrote: “When you take a trip to the Year 3000.”

British singer Smith posted a selfie, writing: “Grandpa or Grandma? I’Il take both #batch.”

Country singer and rapper Lil Nas X, currently riding high in the singles charts with his viral hit Old Town Road, shared his aged-up selfie.

He captioned it: “Feeling cute might delete later.”

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan wrote alongside his picture: “I need a break.”

Prominent music industry manager Scooter Braun referenced his recent controversy with Taylor Swift.

He said: “Last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on me.”