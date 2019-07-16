The main nominees for the 71st Emmy Awards

Game Of Thrones smashed a 25-year record while a host of British talent was recognised as the nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards were announced.

Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke and Lena Headey contributed to Game Of Thrones’ 32 nods, the most of any show in a single season.

Killing Eve and Fleabag were also nominated.

Below is a list of the main nominees:

– Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game Of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

– Comedy Series

Advertising

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

– Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape At Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

– Television Movie

Advertising

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner With Herve

– Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman

Sterling K Brown

Kit Harington

Bob Odenkirk

Billy Porter

Milo Ventimiglia

– Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke

Jodie Comer

Viola Davis

Laura Linney

Mandy Moore

Sandra Oh

Robin Wright

– Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson

Don Cheadle

Ted Danson

Michael Douglas

Bill Hader

Eugene Levy

– Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate

Rachel Brosnahan

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Natasha Lyonne

Catherine O’Hara

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

– Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali

Benicio Del Toro

Hugh Grant

Jared Harris

Jharrel Jerome

Sam Rockwell

– Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams

Patricia Arquette

Aunjanue Ellis

Joey King

Niecy Nash

Michelle Williams

– Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen

Jonathan Banks

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Peter Dinklage

Giancarlo Esposito

Michael Kelly

Chris Sullivan

– Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie

Julia Garner

Lena Headey

Fiona Shaw

Sophie Turner

Maisie Williams

– Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin

Anthony Carrigan

Tony Hale

Stephen Root

Tony Shalhoub

Henry Winkler

– Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein

Anna Chlumsky

Sian Clifford

Olivia Colman

Betty Gilpin

Sarah Goldberg

Marin Hinkle

Kate McKinnon

– Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk

Paul Dano

John Leguizamo

Stellan Skarsgard

Ben Whishaw

Michael K Williams

– Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette

Marsha Stephanie Blake

Patricia Clarkson

Vera Farmiga

Margaret Qualley

Emily Watson

– Competition Programme

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

– Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Late Show With James Corden

Late Show With Stephen Colbert