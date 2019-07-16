Advertising
Piers Morgan reignites feud after Dan Walker posts digitally-aged selfie
The Good Morning Britain host joked with the BBC Breakfast presenter over a photoshopped selfie on Twitter.
Piers Morgan has reignited a long-standing feud with rival presenter Dan Walker after Walker posted a digitally-aged selfie to Twitter.
BBC Breakfast presenter Walker posted a selfie altered with photo manipulation app FaceApp with the caption: “Thank you for all your suggestions for who I look like as an 80-year-old.”
Good Morning Britain host Morgan took the opportunity to have a jab at Walker on the social media site, stoking the feud that has been going on for years.
Quote-tweeting the photo, Morgan said: “What the stress of trying to compete with (Good Morning Britain) does to a man…”
Walker simply responded with a GIF – of Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dancing.
Advertising
The rival presenters regularly bicker with each other on Twitter, with Morgan’s comment the latest in a long line of barbed comments.
The pair clashed in December 2018 after BBC Breakfast suffered a technical failure took the programme off the air.
After Walker announced that the show was back on air, Morgan commented: “Cut off for being too boring?”, with Walker answering back: “Our black screen still had double your audience.”
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.