Piers Morgan reignites feud after Dan Walker posts digitally-aged selfie

Piers Morgan has reignited a long-standing feud with rival presenter Dan Walker after Walker posted a digitally-aged selfie to Twitter.

BBC Breakfast presenter Walker posted a selfie altered with photo manipulation app FaceApp with the caption: “Thank you for all your suggestions for who I look like as an 80-year-old.”

Good Morning Britain host Morgan took the opportunity to have a jab at Walker on the social media site, stoking the feud that has been going on for years.

Thank you for all your suggestions for who I look like as an 80-year-old ?? pic.twitter.com/PQAmCYkC3b — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 16, 2019

Quote-tweeting the photo, Morgan said: “What the stress of trying to compete with (Good Morning Britain) does to a man…”

What the stress of trying to compete with @GMB does to a man… https://t.co/i6bV3Mo2V1 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 16, 2019

Walker simply responded with a GIF – of Carlton Banks from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air dancing.

The rival presenters regularly bicker with each other on Twitter, with Morgan’s comment the latest in a long line of barbed comments.

The pair clashed in December 2018 after BBC Breakfast suffered a technical failure took the programme off the air.

After Walker announced that the show was back on air, Morgan commented: “Cut off for being too boring?”, with Walker answering back: “Our black screen still had double your audience.”