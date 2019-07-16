Netflix announces natural history series on oceans

Netflix has announced a new natural history series following Our Planet.

The streaming service muscled into what has been seen as BBC territory with the programme, narrated by Sir David Attenborough, earlier this year.

Now it has announced Oceans, with each episode focusing “on a different ocean, combining the disciplines of oceanography, geography and earth sciences”.

Sir David Attenborough narrated Our Planet (Ian West/PA)

“From the tropical waters of the Indian Ocean, to the raging wildness of the Atlantic, from the deceptively peaceful waters of the Pacific that are surrounded by a ring of fire, to the freezing isolation of the Southern and Arctic Oceans – the series will celebrate the diversity of our planet’s greatest habitats through the experiences of the remarkable creatures that live within,” it said.

Sir David is not involved in the new series, which is being made by Freeborne Media Ltd, the natural history production company set up by James Honeyborne, the creator of Blue Planet II.

Honeyborne left the Natural History Unit and Netflix later signed a deal with his production company.

Sir David recently previewed the BBC’s new natural history series Seven Worlds, One Planet, at Glastonbury.

Other forthcoming BBC series include Frozen Planet II, Planet Earth III, Green Planet and a programme capturing the animal “dating scene”.

Production on the Netflix series will begin later this year.