Mob wife Melissa McCarthy wrestles for control in final trailer for The Kitchen

Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss transform from housewives to hardened mob bosses in the final trailer for The Kitchen.

Fresh from her Oscar-nominated turn as author Lee Israel in Can You Ever Forgive Me?, McCarthy leads the trio as they struggle to maintain control of their husband’s empires.

Set in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen in 1978, the feature follows Kathy, Ruby and Claire as their husbands are jailed by the FBI.

Set to the strains of The Chain by Fleetwood Mac, the two-minute teaser sees the group take their partner’s business into their own hands.

Adapted from a DC Vertigo comic book series of the same name, the film is directed by Straight Outta Compton co-writer Andrea Berloff and released by Warner Bros and New Line.

Domhnall Gleeson, James Badge Dale, Brian d’Arcy James and Margo Martindale also star in the big screen adaption, as does rapper turned actor Common and Vice actor Bill Camp.

The Kitchen is out on September 20.