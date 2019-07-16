Kylie Jenner on anxiety battle and how she ‘lost’ herself in the public eye

Kylie Jenner has said she has sometimes “lost” herself while growing up with a “million eyes” on her.

Detailing her anxiety battle, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and make-up mogul told her 140 million Instagram followers that she continued to have issues following the birth of her daughter, Stormi, last year.

Along with a picture of herself standing on the seashore looking at a sunset, the 21-year-old wrote: “I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength.

“Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes.

“My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself everyday to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs.

“I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human.”

Jenner, who has been in the public eye since the age of 10 in her family’s reality TV series, added that her life is “not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface”.

She urged her followers to “be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go”, adding: “We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves.

“Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season. We all have a magnificent destiny.”

Within three hours, the post had been liked more than 2.7 million times.

Jenner’s older half-sister, Khloe Kardashian, congratulated her for her honesty, writing in the comments: “Amen sweet sister!!!! I am proud of you always.”

Half-sister Kourtney added: “I am proud of you, let it out.”

In recent days, Jenner has been wowing her fans with pictures from her current holiday in a tropical location, believed to be the Turks and Caicos islands.