Joy for British stars as 2019 Emmy nominations announced

Jodie Comer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke have all been nominated at the 2019 Emmy Awards.

Game Of Thrones star Kit Harington and A Very English Scandal’s Hugh Grant were also nominated, but there was disappointment for Bodyguard actor Richard Madden.

Bafta winner Comer was recognised for her turn as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve, and is up against her co-star Sandra Oh for outstanding drama actress.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh (Ian West/PA)

Harington is up for outstanding drama actor while Clarke is nominated in the actress category.

Grant was nominated for A Very English Scandal in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie category, alongside Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Benicio Del Toro for Escape at Dannemora and Jared Harris for Chernobyl.

In the outstanding drama category, Bodyguard earned a nod, alongside Killing Eve, Game Of Thrones, Pose, Succession, Better Call Saul, Ozark and This Is Us.

The nominations were announced by The Good Place actress D’Arcy Carden and Crazy Rich Asians actor Ken Jeong on Tuesday.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best in TV from June 1 2018 to May 31 2019.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.