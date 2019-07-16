John Newman feels ‘refreshed’ and announces new tour

John Newman has said he feels “refreshed” after announcing new tour dates in the wake of his recovery from illness.

He has promised fresh material and a “new attitude” for the planned tour.

The singer underwent treatment for brain tumours in 2015 and 2016, and has recently been playing at smaller venues close to his musical roots during his Out Of The Blue tour.

John Newman performs at the Rudimental Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at the Royal Albert Hall (Scott Garfitt/PA)

Newman has now announced he will return to perform for larger crowds, with tour dates planned for October.

He said: “On this tour there will be new songs, a new show, a new attitude.

“I’m looking forward to scaling things up again after this incredible acoustic tour which has been a really refreshing and rewarding experience.

“I feel re-energised. A change is gonna come.”

His seven-date tour will visit Newcastle, Glasgow, Manchester, Leeds, Bristol, Brighton and London.

The tour will run from October 8 to 16.