Gemma Atkinson reveals name of daughter with Gorka Marquez

Showbiz | Published:

Mia Louise Marquez will share her middle name with her mother.

Pride Of Britain Awards 2018 – London

Gemma Atkinson has revealed the name of her newborn daughter as Mia Louise Marquez after nearly two weeks.

The soap star broke the news by sharing a picture of the child with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 34-year-old Holloaks star’s child with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez, 28, was born on July 4 at the Royal Bolton Hospital in Greater Manchester.

♥️??? ?????? ???????♥️

And while the pair shared the baby’s gender with fans they declined to say what name they had chosen for her.

The child will take her mother’s middle name, Louise, and her father’s last name, Marquez.

In the picture Mia is seen lying on her back dressed in a pink knitted top and white bottoms.

And just like that, we’re a three! Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn’t be happier ??? Shes incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times! Little Miss independent already! Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You’re all so wonderful and I’m so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past 4 days ? Back home now for family time and to introduce little lady to her big brothers Norman & Ollie…. Let the next life chapter begin @gorka_marquez ???❤️

Atkinson captioned the photo with the child’s full name, which she bookended with love heart emojis.

During her pregnancy, Atkinson affectionately referred to the child as Mini Marquez.

Last week the pair hinted the birth had not gone smoothly, telling fans the child had given them “quite a fright at times”.

Atkinson and Marquez met on Strictly in 2017, when Atkinson was partnered with Aljaz Skorjanec and Marquez was dancing with Alexandra Burke.

