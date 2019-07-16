British stars honoured as Game Of Thrones breaks Emmy nominations record

Jodie Comer, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Emilia Clarke have all earned Emmy nominations, as Game Of Thrones set a new record in its final season.

Olivia Colman, Kit Harington and Hugh Grant were among the other British stars celebrating but there was disappointment for Bodyguard’s Richard Madden.

The nominations for the Emmy Awards, which honour the best in television each year, were announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

While Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season was met with mixed reviews earlier this year, it picked up 32 nominations, the most for any programme in a single season and breaking a 25-year record.

They include a nod for outstanding drama series, alongside the BBC’s Bodyguard, Killing Eve, Pose, Ozark, Better Call Saul, Succession and This Is Us.

Bafta winner Comer was recognised for her turn as psychopathic assassin Villanelle in Killing Eve and is up against her co-star Sandra Oh for outstanding drama actress.

British actress Clarke earned a nomination for her portrayal of queen Daenerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones, in a category also containing Viola Davis for How To Get Away With Murder, Laura Linney in Ozark, Mandy Moore in This Is Us and Robin Wright in House Of Cards.

Harington’s final season as Jon Snow was awarded with a nomination for lead actor in a drama series, in a category also containing Jason Bateman in Ozark, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Billy Porter for Pose and This Is Us co-stars Sterling K Brown and Milo Ventimiglia.

However, there was no recognition for Madden, whose turn as tortured war veteran David Budd in Bodyguard earned him a Golden Globe earlier this year.

The supporting actress in a drama series is packed with British and Irish talent, with Killing Eve’s Fiona Shaw being joined by Game Of Thrones’ Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Gwendoline Christie.

Ozark’s Julia Garner rounds off the category. In the supporting drama actor category, Game Of Thrones again performed strongly.

Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau and Peter Dinklage were all recognised. Better Call Saul stars Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito were joined by House Of Cards’ Michael Kelly and This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan in the same category.

Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag has proved a big hit on both sides of the Atlantic and gained her an outstanding lead actress in a comedy series nomination.

She is up against former winners Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Rachel Brosnahan for Veep and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel respectively.

Christina Applegate is also nominated for Netflix comedy Dead To Me, as is Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek and Natasha Lyonne for Russian Doll.

Oscar-winner Colman is up for supporting actress in a comedy series for Fleabag while the male category contains stars including Tony Hale, Henry Winkler and Alan Arkin.

Grant was nominated for A Very English Scandal in the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie category, alongside Mahershala Ali for True Detective, Benicio Del Toro for Escape At Dannemora and Jared Harris for Chernobyl.

Fleabag picked up a nod for outstanding comedy series, where it is up against heavyweights Veep and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, as well as The Good Place, Russian Doll and Schitts Creek.

Ben Whishaw earned a nod in the supporting actor in a limited series or movie category for A Very English Scandal while English actress Emily Watson was nominated in the female category for Chernobyl.

Six-time Emmy winner James Corden was nominated for variety talk show for his Late Late Show.

Veteran actor Michael Douglas, who stars in The Kominsky Method, was nominated for lead actor in a comedy series, in a category also containing last year’s winner, Barry star Bill Hader.

Outstanding limited series is between Chernobyl, Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon, Sharp Objects and When They See Us.

Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch is up for best TV movie, as is HBO’s Brexit, Deadwood: The Movie, King Lear and My Dinner With Herve.

Game Of Thrones’ record-breaking haul ensured HBO wrestled its crown back from Netflix, 12 months after the streaming giant made headlines by scoring the most nominations.

This year, HBO ended up with 137 while Netflix took home 117.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards honour the best in TV from June 1 2018 to May 31 2019.

The ceremony will take place in Los Angeles on September 22.