Armando Iannucci’s new film to open BFI London Film Festival

Armando Iannucci’s new film The Personal History Of David Copperfield will open the BFI London Film Festival.

The Thick Of It creator’s “fresh take on Charles Dickens’ classic novel” stars Dev Patel as Copperfield.

Iannucci, the film’s director and co-writer, said: “The Personal History Of David Copperfield is a film about compassion, humour, generosity and friendship, and I couldn’t have asked for a more welcoming setting in which to premiere it.”

Tilda Swinton, Hugh Laurie, Peter Capaldi, Ben Whishaw, Paul Whitehouse and Gwendoline Christie also star in the movie, which will have its European premiere in Leicester Square at the festival’s opening night gala on October 2.

Tricia Tuttle, BFI London Film Festival director, said the film is “wildly entertaining but also a timely celebration of the power of generosity and compassion”.

She said: “Armando Iannucci is one of the most prodigiously talented and original filmmakers hailing from the UK.

“The Personal History Of David Copperfield shows his trademark wit and a joyous sense of style – it’s a delight from start to finish, with Dev Patel and co-stars delivering performances of megawatt charm and comic flair.”

The 63rd BFI London Film Festival, with American Express, takes place from October 3 to October 13, with the full programme announced in August.