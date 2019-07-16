Ariana Grande and Cardi B among most influential people on the internet

Ariana Grande and Cardi B have been named among the most influential people on the internet by Time magazine.

South Korean K-pop sensation BTS are also among the most-dominant musical acts online, along with Little Nas X.

The chart-topping talents have made the list alongside the likes of US President Donald Trump and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Cardi B has a mass following on Instagram (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Pop singer Grande and rapper Cardi B are the most influential musicians online according to the list, which boasts vloggers, politicians, journalists and activists.

Grande has had major success with her albums Sweetener and Thank U Next, and has enormous followings on Twitter and Instagram.

Cardi B has almost 50 million Instagram followers, and has risen to fame with the platform.

K-pop superstars BTS (Tom Haines)

Advertising

BTS have a huge online following which is increasingly translating into fame and influence outside the Far East.

Little Nas X soared in the charts with his Billy Ray Cyrus collaboration Old Town Road, which went viral around the world.

The musical acts share Time’s 25-strong list with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been included on the list, which also boasts UK actress Jameela Jamil.

Saudi runaway Rahaf Mohammed, who opened a Twitter account after fleeing her native country due to its treatment of women, is also included.

Advertising

Students who launched a strike for environmental reason have been named on the list, as have fellow activists, the Hong Kong protesters.

Time has also highlighted Youtuber German Garmendia, former Vine star Liza Koshy, beauty vlogger James Charles, and Twitter record-breaker Chris Godfrey.

Chinese influencer Zhang Dayi and US vlogger JoJo Siwa have also made the list, with Twitch gamer Benjamin Lupo.

Style YouTuber Emma Chamberlain has also been included.

Time has listed Brian Kolfage, who launched a fundraiser to build Mr Trump’s wall, along with journalists Carlos Maza and Yashar Ali, and political commentator Ben Shapiro.

Healthcare activist Ady Barkan and Jada Pinkett Smith complete the list.