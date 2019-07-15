Stevie Wonder backs attempt to hold record-breaking guitar lesson

Stevie Wonder has backed plans for the world’s longest guitar lesson, to raise money for the visually impaired.

A guitar school is planning the 24-hour, non-stop tutorial, with participants aged between seven and 97.

Funds raised will help more people with visual impairments learn how to play the instrument.

“It’s really important to make music accessible to all,” US singer-songwriter Wonder said.

Thomas Binns and Gordon Young, the people behind the Guinness World Records bid (Sokari Higgwe/PA)

“The ground-breaking, Guinness World Records longest guitar lesson attempt is a great initiative.

“It is a small stepping stone on the way to enabling the visually impaired to learn an instrument.

“Who knows, there may be another Eric Clapton or Jimi Hendrix in the bunch.”

Advertising

Participants will include Mary Barsh, 97, who is almost blind but has just taken up the guitar.

Organisers said all cash raised will help The Guitar Social extend its course and reach out to more vulnerable communities.

Thomas Binns, founder of The Guitar Social, who will be leading the lesson, said: “Our Guinness World Records attempt is a fun way of highlighting an important issue. Losing your sight is a terrifying and isolating experience.

“By helping to buy new guitars and by funding music lessons, people can make a real difference.”

The project, in east London, will kick off at 6.30pm on July 18 and continue until 6.35pm the next day, with groups of about 20 people being taught to play across 12 individual sessions and culminating with a mass gig.