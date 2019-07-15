Mel B thanks Geri Horner’s husband for taste of F1 world

Melanie Brown has thanked Geri Horner’s husband Christian for giving her a taste of the Formula 1 world after the racing boss invited her for a lap around Silverstone.

The pair attended the British Grand Prix on Sunday where Scary Spice took part in a Hot Laps experience, tearing around the Northamptonshire track with a professional driver.

Brown said she had gained “a whole new respect” for Christian Horner, who is team principal of the Red Bull Formula One racing team.

It comes after Brown, 44, said she and Geri, 46, slept together during the Spice Girls’ heyday.

In a video shared by Brown with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, Geri Horner is seen laughing and saying, “Bye, bye Melanie” before waving her off in an Aston Martin.

Brown wrote: “Look what Ginge @therealgerihalliwell made me do!!!

“I screamed all the way round the track haha poor and I mean SCREAMED sorry @martinbrundleF1 if I blew your ears off what a great hot lap.

“And What an amazing weekend at @f1 my first proper time omg it’s a whole new world wow @christianhornerofficial I have a whole new respect for you and what you do,thank you thank you for letting me into your world,and what a world it is!”

Mel B and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The trio watched Lewis Hamilton win at the historic track for a record sixth time.

The Formula 1 world champion finished ahead of Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas, delighting a 141,000-strong crowd.

Brown recently announced that she will reveal “the truth behind the headlines” during two intimate “in conversation”-style shows.

Following on from the success of the Spice Girls UK stadium tour, the shows will see her tell her life story and shows unseen video content.