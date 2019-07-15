Luther creator pens psychological suspense drama for ITV

The creator of TV hit Luther has penned a new contemporary thriller – featuring ghosts and murder.

Because The Night is described as a “chilling and suspenseful” four-part story, which “exposes the quiet terror of a man trying to escape his past”.

The ITV drama is by Luther creator Neil Cross, inspired by his novel Burial.

Cross said: “I’m truly excited to be working with ITV to make Because The Night.

“It’s one of my favourite stories – a tale of psychological suspense, of guilt and ghosts and murder. Oh, and love. Always love.

“Our job is to make viewers want to sleep with the lights on. We’re looking forward to it.”

ITV head of drama Polly Hill said it would be “both chilling and compelling”, and “unmissable TV drama”.

The drama tells the story of “well-meaning but directionless Nathan”, who has a “terrible secret he’s long prayed would stay buried”.

The devoted husband “is rocked to the core when Bob, an unwelcome face from the past, turns up on his doorstep with shocking news”.

Luther, starring Idris Elba in the title role, has been a huge hit with TV audiences, with a fifth series airing on BBC One earlier this year.