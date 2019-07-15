Love Island’s Lucie brands Curtis a game-player

Former Love Island contestant Lucie Donlan has said she thinks Curtis Pritchard is playing a game.

Professional dancer Curtis is currently torn between newcomer Francesca Allen and Irish grid girl Maura Higgins.

And despite being coupled up with Francesca, he has made it clear to both women that he is keeping his options open.

Speaking on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, Lucie was asked which islander she believed was the biggest game player.

The surfer and model, who was recently dumped from the villa, replied: “Curtis.”

She also defended Anton Danyluk, who this weekend prompted anger from his partner Belle Hassan after choosing to kiss Anna Vakili during a game of Snog, Marry, Pie.

Anton chose to marry Belle but she remained angry that he kissed another woman in front of the group.

Lucie said: “Nah, I don’t think she was in the right. Anton was so in the right.

“He literally, a few weeks before – we had the kissing challenge and Anna was classed the best kisser so made sense, they’re so close, best friends, nothing between them.

“He went over, kissed Anna just as a quick one and then he was gonna say something really lovely to Belle and bless him and it all kicked off.

“And I felt sorry for him because he was gonna say something nice.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.