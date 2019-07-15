Love Island’s Amy: Maura only chasing Curtis to stay in the villa

Love Island star Amy Hart has cast doubt over Maura Higgins’ relationship with Curtis Pritchard, saying that Maura only needs her ex-partner as a means to remain in the series.

Amy, who left the show last week after splitting from Curtis, said that her love rival Maura was forced choose to focus on her former flame because there were no other suitable options in the villa.

Maura made a move for professional ballroom dancer Curtis shortly after his break-up with Amy, saying that she had had feelings for him since she joined the ITV2 programme, but that she did not pursue him initially because he was in a relationship at the time.

Amy told ITV’s Loose Women: “I had said that, once I was out of a couple I won’t be here for much longer because obviously to stay in Love Island you have to be in a couple.

“And I think when it got down to it, there was George (Rains), Marvin (Brooks) and Curtis left. Obviously Marvin was out of the equation and Ovie (Soko) was out of the equation too, and George was out the equation, so Curtis was the best option for her at that time to stay in the villa.”

In recent episodes, Curtis has been torn between Maura and newcomer Francesca Allen, who chose him in the latest recoupling.

Amy said that she did not initially warm to Maura because of how she had treated some of the other islanders, but that they later formed a friendship “because she is kind, caring, funny, and we’ve both travelled a lot so we bonded over that”.

Advertising

“So for then her, to, yet again, move the goalposts to suit her situation, to decide we were never friends in the first place because she wanted to get with Curtis, obviously it’s not the most ideal thing,” Amy added.

“But I left on good terms with her because, I want all of my friends to be happy. For example, Molly-Mae, I utterly adore Molly-Mae, and it’s her 21st birthday next year, and I don’t want her to have to think, ‘can I invite Amy, can I invite Maura, can I invite Curtis, is it going to be awkward?’. I want her to enjoy herself with all her friends.”

We love @amyhart1707's brilliant metaphor for explaining her brave exit from the #LoveIsland villa ? #LooseWomen pic.twitter.com/kVfA7JYdrD — Loose Women (@loosewomen) July 15, 2019

Following her departure from the villa, which she chose to do so Curtis could be happy and move on with somebody else, Amy has appeared on Love Island spin-off show Aftersun.

Advertising

In Sunday’s episode of the Caroline Flack-hosted programme, viewers claimed she flirted with Curtis’ brother, Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard.

Since leaving the show, Amy has also revealed she underwent therapy 12 times while in the villa.

She told OK! Magazine that she has “come out stronger” following the experience.

In the next instalment of Love Island on Monday, the islanders are forced to decide whether to dump Michael Griffiths or Joanna Chimonides from the show.

The couple were revealed to be up for the boot in Sunday’s programme following a public vote and a vote from their co-stars.

The episode also sees Curtis deciding whether he wants to pursue a romance with either Maura or Francesca.

?FIRST LOOK ? There are big decisions to be made as time's run out for Curtis to choose between Maura and Francesca, and will Anton and Belle call it quits? Plus, Joanna and Michael could be torn apart as the Islanders decide which of them to save… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zTFcotL2tX — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2019

Speaking to the other girls, Maura says: “I’m going to have to talk to Curtis and tell him that I want a decision. I’m not waiting any longer.”

Later in the evening, Curtis tells Maura: “I’ve felt myself being drawn closer and closer to you. You look absolutely gorgeous.

“There are so many reasons why I would want to move things forward with you.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.