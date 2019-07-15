Gemma Collins almost falls off a boat as she takes on ‘bottle cap challenge’

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has posted an attempt at the viral Bottle Cap Challenge, almost falling off a boat in the process.

The challenge, which has swept the internet since June, sees people attempt a rotating kick to the top of a bottle, twisting the cap off.

Collins’ video, which has more than 330,000 views on Instagram, shows Collins turning to kick the bottle’s cap off, before almost falling off the side of the boat.

The Only Way Is Essex star told her Instagram followers: “I’m going to do the water top challenge, or whatever it’s called.”

Collins then successfully kicked the cap off the bottle, spilling its contents in the process.

The bottle cap challenge was started by taekwondo champion Fabri Devletchin, and has since been completed worldwide.

Celebrities taking on the challenge include Ellie Goulding, Jason Statham, Mariah Carey and John Mayer.

Kendall Jenner completed an impressive version of the challenge, kicking off her bottle’s lid from a jet ski in the middle of the sea while visiting Mykonos, Greece.

Jenner’s ex brother-in-law Scott Disick commented on the video: “And that’s a wrap. Game over.”