Ed Sheeran’s latest album unchallenged in race for number one

Ed Sheeran looks certain to secure this week’s number one album with his star-studded No. 6 Collaborations Project.

In the Official Charts Company’s midweek update, the Suffolk-raised song-writer is currently outperforming the rest of the top 40 combined.

Sheeran, 28, enlisted a bevy of names including Justin Bieber, Camila Cabello, Travis Scott, Eminem, 50 Cent, Cardi B and Stormzy for the album, which has totalled 64,000 combined sales since its release three days ago.

The album, Sheeran’s fourth, has so far secured 23.1 million track streams, 32,000 physical purchases and 14,000 album downloads.

Lead single I Don’t Care with Canadian pop star Bieber charted eight consecutive weeks at number one in the UK upon release.

Elsewhere, Lewis Capaldi’s Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent slips to number two and Kylie Minogue’s best of collection Step Back In Time drops a place to number three.

According to the midweek update, three songs from Sheeran’s latest are likely to debut in the top five singles.

Beautiful People ft Khalid sits at number one, Remember The Name ft Eminem and 50 Cent enters at three and Take Me Back To London ft Stormzy opens at four.