Corrie’s Lucy Fallon to switch on Blackpool Illuminations

Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon will return to her birthplace to switch on the Blackpool Illuminations.

The actress, who plays Bethany Platt in the ITV soap, will appear at the official switch-on concert on the Tower Festival Headland Arena on August 30.

She joins the likes of Peter Kay, Robbie Williams, Dame Barbara Windsor, Tim Burton and last year’s choice Alfie Boe.

Crowds watch Tim Burton switch on the illuminations (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 23-year-old, who was born in Blackpool and raised in Cleveleys, Lancashire, said being “a local girl” made the honour “extra special”.

She said: “I’m so excited and honoured to be switching on the Illuminations in Blackpool this year – it’s always been a special tradition here and as a local girl it is going to be extra special this year for me and my family.”

Cllr Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of Blackpool Council, said: “We are delighted to welcome one of our truly home-grown talents to the Switch-On stage.

“Lucy is one of the brilliant new talents in television drama and has enjoyed an incredible rise to fame over the past few years.

“We can’t wait for her to take the starring role on the biggest night in Blackpool’s calendar.”

Lucy – who studied singing, acting and drama from the age of two – made her first stage appearance as a dancer in a pantomime show at the Blackpool Grand Theatre.

The concert will also feature performances from Busted, Becky Hill, Nina Nesbitt and drum and bass group Sigma.

Britain’s Got Talent-winning dance troupe Diversity will also appear, as will Club MTV DJs R3wire and Varski.