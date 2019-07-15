Bros star Matt Goss: My heart is not so robust

Bros star Matt Goss says he is wary about falling in love – because his heart is not so “robust”.

The singer and his twin Luke have been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to TV phenomenon Bros: After The Screaming Stops, the documentary on the brothers’ fractious reunion.

Matt laughed off the suggestion that he has become more popular with women because of the success of the BBC film.

“I did 170 shows last year in Las Vegas. There’s no shortage of pretty women in Vegas or at my shows. I’ve been very lucky in that area,” he told PA.

“But I’m not fazed by beauty. You can meet a beautiful woman, but if she’s got no lining it’s still going to end up being cold. So you want a beautiful coat but it needs to have a good lining too.

“As I’m getting older I’m very interested in internal beauty. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a leg man. I love hands and a nice manicure and pedicure and heels.

“Women are beautiful, but if you meet a beautiful woman who is kind inside she just becomes 10 times more beautiful.”

He dismissed any suggestion he is single because he is “picky”, saying: “I think I just don’t want to compromise my heart. I have very robust shoulders and I can take the weight of the world on my shoulders.

“But my heart is not as robust, so I need to be a little bit more cautious, because when I love, I love intensely. The most valuable thing I can offer a woman is my heart.

“I do think the memories that you acquire along the way are more enjoyable if you’re with someone you love, so it would be great if I was lucky enough to stumble across that, and the person could find me and I could find them.”

His ideal woman has “a kind heart and a dirty mind”, Matt added.

The brothers, 50, are returning to the small screen this Friday with A Night In With Bros, on BBC Four, the channel which aired their original documentary.

It will feature Bros playing their music, as well as Matt turning chat show host, interviewing celebrity guests such as Frank Bruno and Mo Farah.

The twins’ comments on everything from hindsight to superstition in Bafta-nominated film After The Screaming Stops, which will air again on Friday, prompted giggles from viewers and were affectionately mocked online.

Matt said he “makes no apology for speaking in analogies and metaphors and similes”.

“I think the English language is a colourful language and we should use it in a more descriptive way and I’m unapologetic for that. I actually love words,” he said.

Bros drummer Luke, who has been married to Shirley Lewis since 1994 and made a career for himself in the film industry in the US, said his relationship with his brother had been much improved.

“It’s an ongoing process but certainly not a fractured relationship. We’re building upon the friendship that is there,” he said.

Bros, then with bassist Craig Logan, were briefly one of the biggest bands in the world, notching up hits such as When Will I Be Famous and I Owe You Nothing in the 1980s, with fans attaching bottle tops on their shoes.

Matt said of their new BBC Four show: “We hope that people aren’t going to want to change channels, will get a bottle of wine out or two. It’s very decadent and a real honour. It’s something that you don’t really see.”

A Night In With Bros will be on BBC Four from 10pm until late on Friday July 19.