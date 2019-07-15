Menu

Advertising

Amber Gill left furious after latest Love Island dumping

Showbiz | Published:

The contestant was enraged by a conversation with former partner Michael Griffiths.

Caroline Flack

Amber Gill was left furious after Joanna Chimonides was dumped from Love Island.

She was enraged by a conversation with former partner Michael Griffiths, who made it clear he would not rekindle their romance despite the exit of Joanna.

Amber stormed away from the pair’s brief chat and was angered by the tone adopted by Michael to make his lack of interest clear.

She walked back to the the waiting group of Love Island girls who were aghast at the object of her affections.

Amber said: “He’s so weird, he’s so weird. He’s just f****** odd. I just need a second to process because I just find him odd.

“It’s really starting to upset me and wear me down. I just feel really angry.”

View this post on Instagram

❤️ PROUD ALWAYS ❤️ Despite what anyone may or may not think, this girl has been nothing but herself – she went into the @loveisland villa with an interest in Michael and she pursued it, staying true to herself. Michael chose to couple up with Joanna, he was not forced by anyone. He has his own mind. Everybody’s different and that’s something we need to embrace. Just because someone doesn’t cry all the time, doesn’t mean they’re not sad. And just because someone cries, that does not mean they’re weak. Support each other, and spread positivity not negativity. We only have one life and no one deserves to experience anything but kindness in it. Remember this is a television show where we’re only shown one EDITED hour of a 24-hour day. Don’t believe everything you read or watch. Thank you to anyone who has supported Joanna on this crazy journey ❤️ #LoveIsland2019 #LoveIsland #TeamJoanna

A post shared by JOANNA CHIMONIDES (@joannachimonides) on

Advertising

Michael was left single with the exit of most unpopular contestant Joanna, following a public vote.

Despite being free to return to Amber, he made it clear he was going to “enjoy the rest of my time here”.

Amber was also the subject of conversation outside the Love Island house, with prime ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson commenting on the show.

He told The Sun and TalkRadio: “It always seems to involve these people with very few clothes on. I’m not interested in that.”

Advertising

Prompted to say Amber should win the show, he said: “Amber (Rudd)? Amber’s in Love Island?”

His leadership rival Jeremy Hunt said he did not watch the ITV2 show, which saw Curtis Pritchard make his choice between Maura Higgins and Francesca Allen.

The dancer chose Maura and the pair sealed their relationship with a kiss.

Estate agent Harley Brash, 20, from Newcastle, and model India Reynolds, 28, from Reading, will join the ITV2 show.

They will be joined by a third newcomer, 24-year-old professional rugby player Greg O’Shea, from Limerick.

Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News