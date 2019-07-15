Amber Gill left furious after latest Love Island dumping

Amber Gill was left furious after Joanna Chimonides was dumped from Love Island.

She was enraged by a conversation with former partner Michael Griffiths, who made it clear he would not rekindle their romance despite the exit of Joanna.

Amber stormed away from the pair’s brief chat and was angered by the tone adopted by Michael to make his lack of interest clear.

She walked back to the the waiting group of Love Island girls who were aghast at the object of her affections.

Amber said: “He’s so weird, he’s so weird. He’s just f****** odd. I just need a second to process because I just find him odd.

“It’s really starting to upset me and wear me down. I just feel really angry.”

Michael was left single with the exit of most unpopular contestant Joanna, following a public vote.

Despite being free to return to Amber, he made it clear he was going to “enjoy the rest of my time here”.

Amber was also the subject of conversation outside the Love Island house, with prime ministerial hopeful Boris Johnson commenting on the show.

He told The Sun and TalkRadio: “It always seems to involve these people with very few clothes on. I’m not interested in that.”

Maura finally has her man and it's safe to say she's thrilled. ? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/75oj3sy41q — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 15, 2019

Prompted to say Amber should win the show, he said: “Amber (Rudd)? Amber’s in Love Island?”

His leadership rival Jeremy Hunt said he did not watch the ITV2 show, which saw Curtis Pritchard make his choice between Maura Higgins and Francesca Allen.

The dancer chose Maura and the pair sealed their relationship with a kiss.

Estate agent Harley Brash, 20, from Newcastle, and model India Reynolds, 28, from Reading, will join the ITV2 show.

They will be joined by a third newcomer, 24-year-old professional rugby player Greg O’Shea, from Limerick.