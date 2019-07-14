Advertising
Steph McGovern announces she is ‘with child’ not ‘pot belly’
The presenter jokingly revealed her pregnancy online.
Steph McGovern has announced that she is expecting a child.
The BBC broadcaster has joked that her baby bump is not in fact a “pot belly”.
McGovern had previously laughed off rumours she was expecting a baby by claiming that her apparent pregnancy was just extra weight.
The BBC Breakfast presenter has now confirmed that she is “with child” in a post on Twitter.
She said: “I see my news is out! Yep, I am no longer with pot belly…… I am now with child. #babyonboard.”
The post followed rumours in the press that the presenter was expecting a child.
News was greeted with joy online from fans of the the presenter, and her own fandom was also recognised.
The social media account of Middlesbrough FC, her football club, posted a message of congratulations to the team’s famous supporter, saying “Congrats, Steph!”.
