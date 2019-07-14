Quadrophenia cast reunite for cult film’s 40th anniversary

The cast of Quadrophenia reunited for a table read of the classic British film to mark its 40th anniversary.

Phil Daniels, Toyah Willcox, Leslie Ash, Garry Cooper, Philip Davis, Trevor Laird, Gary Shail, Mark Wingett read the original film script in front of a live audience at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on Sunday.

The live recording, which will air on Sky Arts in September around the film’s anniversary date, was hosted by Lauren Laverne – and also saw the cast share anecdotes from their time on the film set.

Inspired by The Who’s 1973 rock opera of the same name, Quadrophenia – which also starred Sting and Ray Winstone – was released in 1979 to critical acclaim.

Sky Arts reunites the cast of Quadrophenia, 40 years on, ahead of an evening of celebration on the channel in September (Joe Newman)

Set in 1964 against the backdrop of a burgeoning youth culture of mods and rockers, the Franc Roddam-directed film ushered in a mod revival in the late 1970s, giving a new generation a fresh appreciation of the music of that time.

Daniels, who played disillusioned young London mod Jimmy in the hit film, said: “As a 19-year-old, being involved in the film Quadrophenia was off the scale, a rare acting opportunity for a young working class lad, and for the movie to be held in such high esteem 40 years on makes me feel very proud.

“Thanks to Sky Arts for their insight and for putting on this celebratory evening.”

Phil Edgar-Jones, director of Sky Arts, added: “When Quadrophenia was released 40 years ago, I was a teenager and it fast became one of those formative films – I saved up paper round money for a fish-tail parka and worked stacking shelves in William Lows to save up for a Lambretta (that got stolen within a week) and of course the brilliant, visceral music of The Who was all that played in my bedroom.”

Edgar-Jones said it was an “amazing thrill and honour” to reunite the cast for the TV special.