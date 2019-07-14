Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande take to TRNSMT main stage on festival’s final day

The TRNSMT main stage welcomed big name home talent with Lewis Capaldi and Emeli Sande performing on the last day of the festival.

George Ezra headlines the final night at Glasgow Green, which has welcomed around 50,000 people each day.

Snow Patrol and Jess Glynne were in the original line-up for Sunday, but were replaced by Scottish pair Capaldi and Sande after pulling out in the weeks before.

Speaking before his set, Capaldi said: “It’s good to be here, I was born here and I lived here for a bit, and then I moved to Bathgate.

“It’s exciting and I’m very nervous but it should be alright.

“It should be a funny show… It should be a fun show, not a funny show, I don’t want people laughing at me during my set but I think it’s going to be good.

“I’m going to try my best. If it isn’t good, what can you do?”

Sande, who was raised in Aberdeenshire, was only set to play one festival this summer before receiving the call to come to TRNSMT.

It gave fans a taste of her new album which is out in September, as well as a chance to hear classics such as Heaven and Next To Me.

Fans at the main stage (Lesley Martin/PA)

She told PA: “We literally got here from Switzerland this morning but so excited to be back home, to be back in Glasgow and just looking forward to getting out there.

“Everyone just looks so colourful and put in a really great effort. Every time I perform here I feel such a warm welcome.”

Other bands performing during the course of Sunday included The Kooks, The Wombats and Tom Grennan.

Speaking to PA, Grennan said: “It’s my third time here at TRNSMT, and every time it’s just got better and better.

“The sun has been out today, the crowd were with me. It’s been good.

“It’s just got bigger and bigger. It’s amazing.”

Tom Grennan has performed at all three TRNSMT festivals (Lesley Martin/PA)

Police Scotland said that eight people were arrested for alleged disorder and drugs offences in and around the TRNSMT festival on Saturday.

The force said 23 people had drugs seized from them in and around the festival site on the same day.

Festival event manager Colin Roger said: “After two phenomenal days on Glasgow Green we’re looking forward to the final day of TRNSMT 2019, with more great weather and a sold-out crowd.

“The incredible TRNSMT audience has been in fine voice over the past two days, and that’s sure to continue right through to our Sunday headliner, George Ezra.

“The safety and enjoyment of everyone on site is our number one priority. Look after yourself and your mates, and if you feel unwell at any point, or need any assistance please visit one of the welfare areas.

“Our multi-agency approach continues to work extremely well in the safe, efficient and successful delivery of TRNSMT, and our partnership with Police Scotland has ensured strong searching and a zero tolerance towards anyone trying to enter the site with illegal or prohibited items.”

Fans watch the The Kooks during the TRNSMT festival at Glasgow Green (Lesley Martin/PA)

G4S, which covers festival security, emailed organisers to thank local residents and businesses for their help.

Mark McQuade, operations manager, said: “We strive to work really closely with our neighbours at Glasgow Green, and it’s been great to hear so many have been getting in the community spirit.

“Our security staff have been delighted by local businesses and residents offering everyday acts of kindness, including refreshment and access to facilities nearby.

“This all helps us to protect the neighbourhoods to the standard that we are all looking to achieve – as well as brightening our day. We’d like to thank the local community for their help.”