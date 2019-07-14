Kim Kardashian West delights fans with rare snap of sons cuddling

Kim Kardashian West has thrilled her millions of fans with a rare picture of her two sons together cuddling.

The reality TV star and businesswoman, 38, posted a cute snap of her three-year-old son Saint cuddling his baby brother Psalm.

Proving that her eldest son is comfortable in the limelight, Kardashian West wrote: “Saint asked me to take a pic of him and his brother this morning.”

Saint looked adorable in a blue moon and star-printed PJ set, his arm around the baby, who joined Kardashian West and husband Kanye West’s brood in May.

Within the space of two hours, the picture had received more than 1.8 million likes on Instagram, and a further 119,000 on Twitter.

Supermodel Winnie Harlow was among the many reacting to the intimate picture, writing on Instagram: “He’s so happy. Look at him holding his baby brother! Just what he wanted.”

Naomi Campbell simply posted three love heart emojis, while her younger sister Kylie Jenner commented “ugh i love them”.

Kardashian West and the rapper are also parents to daughters North, six, and Chicago, one.

Chicago and Psalm were born via a surrogate due to difficulties with the TV star’s first two pregnancies.