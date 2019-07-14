Advertising
In Pictures: Royalty and stars turn out for Lion King premiere
Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original film, was among the big names attending the premiere.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the European premiere of The Lion King.
For the film’s release, Disney announced the Protect The Pride campaign, aimed at raising awareness of dwindling lion numbers.
The Royal Foundation will be involved with and support the campaign.
