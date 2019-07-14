Menu

Advertising

In Pictures: Royalty and stars turn out for Lion King premiere

Showbiz | Published:

Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original film, was among the big names attending the premiere.

European Premiere of The Lion King Ã¢ÂÂ London

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have attended the European premiere of The Lion King.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attending Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere (Ian West/PA)

Sir Elton John, who helped create music for the original film, was among the big names attending the premiere.

European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Sir Elton John and David Furnish (Jonathan Brady/PA)

For the film’s release, Disney announced the Protect The Pride campaign, aimed at raising awareness of dwindling lion numbers.

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Jay-Z and Beyonce (Ian West/PA)

The Royal Foundation will be involved with and support the campaign.

European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Clara Amfo looking awesome in gold (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advertising

European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Pharrell Williams chose shorts for the occasion (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Vin Diesel and his partner Paloma Jimenez (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Advertising

Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Maya Jama (Ian West/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Keegan-Michael Key poses for a photograph with a fan (Ian West/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Marvin and Rochelle Humes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Keegan-Michael Key and Elisa Pugliese (Ian West/PA)
Disney’s The Lion King European Premiere – London
Florence Kasumba (Ian West/PA)
Jon Favreau (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
David Banda, Guy Ritchie and his wife Jacqui Ainsley,and their children (front, left to right) Rafael, Rivka and Levi Ritchie (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Myleene Klass (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Alex Mann (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Seth Rogen and partner Lauren Miller (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Betty Bachz (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Billy Eichner (Jonathan Brady/PA)
European Premiere of The Lion King – London
Labrinth (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Showbiz

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News