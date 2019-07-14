From dancing at care homes to starring on Love Island for Curtis Pritchard

Fast forward eight months and the dancer is now a big draw on the ITV 2 reality show Love Island, which is viewed by millions every night.

Curtis, who before the show was the less-heralded Pritchard Brother, became an early favourite after coupling up with fellow contestant Amy Hart.

However, the 23-year-old, whose parents own a dance studio near Whitchurch, quickly became the talk of the nation after breaking Amy’s heart – causing her to leave the Spanish villa.

But Amy, who confessed her love for Curtis before leaving, insists she has no hard feelings towards the dancer.

Curtis and Amy Hart in happier times

Claire Brown, group communications manager of Morris Care, said she is not surprised to see Curtis’ rise to fame and his popularity with the ladies.

She met the star when he visited Isle Court Nursing Home, near Shrewsbury, last year and won the hearts of staff and residents alike.

Claire added: “We are big fans of Curtis. He certainly won the hearts of both residents and staff when we opened our new extension at Morris Care’s Isle Court Nursing Home in October 2018.

Curtis dancing with Chloe Hewitt at Isle Court Nursing Home, near Shrewsbury

“Curtis has a real stage presence and it was amazing to see the skills of a professional dancer transfer from the TV screen to our specialist nursing and dementia floors in the nursing home.

“He danced with Chloe Hewitt of Strictly Come Dancing and was due to head off to film Dancing with the Stars Ireland shortly after.

"After the performance, he chatted to residents and their families and joined them for refreshments, photographs and autographs.

"We would be more than happy to welcome him back when he comes home.”

Just hours after Amy’s departure from the villa in Majorca, Curtis took part in a challenge where islanders were tasked with doing sexy dance routines.

Curtis, who is a professional dancer on the Irish version of Dancing with the Stars, wowed his fellow islanders with his ostentatious routine while dressed in pink hot pants and a feathered headdress, but failed to impress his brother.

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ joked that watching his brother’s racy dance moves in Love Island was “scarring”.

He said: “I think the more scarring clip was when Curtis came on in the hot pants. I don’t know how he got them on or off.”

Curtis’s father Adrian, who owns Pritchards Dance & Fitness Academy in Burleydam, joked: “Well I never taught him those moves.

“I’ve done a lot of dancing with Curtis...but not those moves.”

His mother Debi said she had never “cried so much” at seeing her son on Love Island, and that she had never laughed so much at watching him in Wednesday’s episode.

Tension has since been simmering in the developing love triangle of Maura Higgins, Curtis and Francesca Allen.