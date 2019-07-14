Menu

Ed Sheeran looks set for seventh number one single

Showbiz | Published:

His new collaborations features tracks with Eminem and Stormzy.

Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran looks set for yet another chart-topping success with his latest track Beautiful People.

The song, in collaboration with Khalid, is currently number one according to the Official Charts Company.

If the track can last the week at the top, it would become Sheeran’s seventh UK hit.

Ed Sheeran
Beautiful People could become number one (Ian West/PA)

With the release of his new work, Ed’s No.6 Collaborations Project, two more songs from the album are due perform well in the charts this week.

Expected in the top five are Remember The Name ft. Eminem and 50 Cent, and Take Me Back To London ft. Stormzy.

View this post on Instagram

What’s your fav song off no.6 den?

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on

The album is a reference to his final EP, No. 5 Collaborations Project, which was released in 2011 in a bid to gain a record deal, before his career led to stardom.

Also expected in the top five are Senorita by Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and Hold Me While You Wait, by Lewis Capaldi.

The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.

