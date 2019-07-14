Advertising
Bond star Daniel Craig attends British Grand Prix
Celebrities were out in force for the Formula 1 at Silverstone.
Daniel Craig signed autographs for fans at the British Grand Prix as rumours abound about the future of 007.
Hollywood star Michael Douglas was also sighted with his son Dylan at the event.
The James Bond actor was spotted speaking to crowds gathered at Silverstone for the Formula 1.
Craig, no stranger to fast cars on-screen, arrived at the Northamptonshire race course with pen in hand to sign for fans.
The actor appeared while rumours swirl about British star Lashana Lynch taking on the famous codename in the upcoming Bond instalment, according to the Daily Mail.
The reports follow further widespread speculation that Christoph Waltz will return as the villainous Blowfeld.
Craig was among star company at the Silverstone track, with presenter Phillip Schofield and Spice Girl Geri Horner.
Horner was seen alongside fellow bandmate Mel B, who sported a racing helmet beside the famous track.
Football manager Mauricio Pochettino was also spotted arriving at the circuit.
