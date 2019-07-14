Bond star Daniel Craig attends British Grand Prix

Daniel Craig signed autographs for fans at the British Grand Prix as rumours abound about the future of 007.

Hollywood star Michael Douglas was also sighted with his son Dylan at the event.

Daniel Craig attending the British Grand Prix (David Davies/PA)

The James Bond actor was spotted speaking to crowds gathered at Silverstone for the Formula 1.

Craig, no stranger to fast cars on-screen, arrived at the Northamptonshire race course with pen in hand to sign for fans.

Dylan Michael Douglas, left, and Michael Douglas arrive during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Martin Rickett/PA)

The actor appeared while rumours swirl about British star Lashana Lynch taking on the famous codename in the upcoming Bond instalment, according to the Daily Mail.

Christian and Geri Horner during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA).

Advertising

The reports follow further widespread speculation that Christoph Waltz will return as the villainous Blowfeld.

Craig was among star company at the Silverstone track, with presenter Phillip Schofield and Spice Girl Geri Horner.

Mel B and Geri Horner at Silverstone (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Horner was seen alongside fellow bandmate Mel B, who sported a racing helmet beside the famous track.

Football manager Mauricio Pochettino was also spotted arriving at the circuit.