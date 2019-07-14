Ariana Grande fans proud of the singer following 50th tour date

Ariana Grande fans have expressed their pride after the singer completed the 50th concert of her Sweetener tour.

The 26-year-old has experienced difficulties during the ambitious programme, and has been hit by illness and forced to cancel dates after a challenging few years.

But she has now managed to complete 50 performances of the tour, which boasts material from her hit albums Sweetener and Thank U Next.

The singer posted on Twitter: “fifty down. first leg of the sweetener tour complete. thank u so much.”

She also thanked her fellow performer, Normani, who has accompanied her on the tour.

Fans were quick to share their pride in Grande for reaching the milestone.

One posted: “i love u and im so so proud of u thank u for being one of the highlights of my year.”

Another shared the same emotions, saying: “im so proud of u and im glad i got to watch ur greatness front row. thank u for working hard and spreading ur light even when u were fighting through the tears.”

literally feels like tour started last week????? i’m telling y’all time doesn’t exist — nora (@diornasa) July 14, 2019

Similar sentiments were shared by the more than 3,000 fans who commented on the singer’s post, which had been liked by more than 40,000 people.

One fans said: “i’m forever grateful for being able to experience two shows. truly the best nights of my life. thank u, i love u.”

Fashion house Givenchy is expected to make an announcement involving Grande this week, after teasing a “first reveal” with a series of pictures of the singer posted online.

Givenchy has said that more information on its plans with Grande will be revealed on Monday.