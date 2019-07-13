Menu

Poldark star Aidan Turner joins royalty at Wimbledon

Showbiz | Published:

The star sat with actress Lily James.

Aidan Turner and Lily James in the crowd

Poldark star Aidan Turner has rubbed elbows with royalty at Wimbledon.

The actor attended Centre Court for the women’s singles final with actress Lily James.

Turner, sporting a beard at Wimbledon, is returning to TV screens in the fifth and final series of BBC drama Poldark.

He was pictured sharing a joke with fellow thespian James as the pair watched the match between Serena Williams and Simona Halep.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Chairman of the AELTC Philip Brook (left) with the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Matthews (Adam Davy/PA)

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker was also spotted in the crowds.

Royalty graced Centre Court for the final, with the Duchesses of Cambridge and Sussex watching on.

Kate and Meghan were also joined by Pippa Matthews in the Royal Box at the prestigious event.

