Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has done nothing wrong, his father says

The father of Love Island star Curtis Pritchard has defended his son’s behaviour in the villa.

Curtis, 23, had been in a relationship with Amy Hart, who left the show heartbroken when he dumped her.

The ballroom dancer is now torn between newcomer Francesca Allen, 23, and grid girl Maura Higgins, 28.

While some viewers have criticised his behaviour in having two women fighting over him, Curtis’ father, Adrian, leapt to his defence and insisted he has done nothing wrong.

He told the Daily Star Sunday: “Curtis would never want to hurt anybody.

“Both girls like him and he’s just enjoying himself. I’m not sure which girl he’ll go for. I’m watching and I’m curious to see what happens.

“Love Island is about meeting new people and seeing who you click with. So he’s doing what he is there to do.”

Curtis’ brother, AJ, admitted the manner in which he dumped Amy was “brutal”. She quit the show shortly afterwards, saying she wanted to protect her mental health.

During Friday’s episode, he discussed Francesca and Maura with fellow contestants Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

He said: “I don’t want to rush it but I know I need to get a move on because I’ll push them both away.

“I wish one of them was horrible, it would make the decision so much easier.”

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.