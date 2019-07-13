Kim Kardashian West again demands nuclear site near her home is cleaned up

Kim Kardashian West has issued another furious demand for a nuclear testing site near her home to be cleaned up.

The reality TV star said her house in Calabasas, California, is just 10 miles from the Santa Susana Field Laboratory which was in use from 1949 to 2006.

It was used for rocket testing and housed several nuclear reactors, with at least four reportedly experiencing accidents.

Today I went to an event for the 60th anniversary of the Santa Susana Field Lab Melt Down. It still hasn’t been cleaned up after 60 years! 60 kids all have rare cancers linked to this toxic site! It’s time to clean this up! This site is 10 miles from my home! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2019

I met families who’s babies have died from the rare cancer they have from living so close to this toxic site. It’s heart breaking and they should have cleaned this up decades ago! Boing and NASA tested rockets at this site & agreed to clean it up by 2017 but haven’t! It’s time!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 13, 2019

Residents have long called for the US government to perform a thorough clean up of the site and allege people living nearby have suffered illness and death from radiation.

Kardashian West said 60 children have “rare cancers” linked to the site and shared a petition calling on California Governor Gavin Newsom to act.

The petition was launched by a Melissa Bumstead, who said he daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer aged four and blamed the testing site.

More than 650,000 signatures have been added to the petition.

This is not the first time Kardashian West, who has four young children with rapper husband Kanye West, has expressed her fury at the authorities’ perceived lack of action over the site.

Following the Southern California wildfires late last year, she said she was “shocked and furious” to learn the fire started at the site.

The Los Angeles County Department Of Public Health said testing of air samples found there was “no discernible level of radiation in the tested area”.

And the California Department of Toxic Substances Control said “previously handled radioactive and hazardous materials were not affected by the fire”.