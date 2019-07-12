Shawn Mendes ‘thankful’ as Camila Cabello collab hits number one

Shawn Mendes has said he is “thankful and excited” after landing the number one spot with Camila Cabello with their single Senorita.

The duo have knocked Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber off the top of the charts after their eight-week reign with I Don’t Care.

They now settle at number two.

Mendes said: “Thank-you so much to our UK fans for the overwhelming support on the song. We are so thankful and excited to get a UK number one.”

Cabello added: “I’m so excited that you guys made this song number one in the UK.

“And sharing this with Shawn is so fun and so special. Thank-you, thank-you, thank-you, and I can’t wait to be there soon.”

The song claimed the top spot after it was streamed 8.2 million times in the UK, according to the Official Charts Company.

Advertising

Two more of Sheeran’s collaborations, taken from his new album No.6 Collaborations Project, are in the top 10.

Beautiful People ft. Khalid is at three, while Cross Me ft. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock is at eight.

This week’s highest new entry is Post Malone, who debuts at five with Goodbyes ft. Young Thug, marking the US singer and rapper’s seventh UK top 10 single.

Advertising

Lewis Capaldi’s Hold Me While You Wait is at number four.

The Scottish singer also reclaims his spot at the top of the official album chart with his debut Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent, after briefly making way for Kylie Minogue’s Step Back In Time: The Definitive Collection, which slides to number two.

The highest entry on the album chart comes from Lighthouse Family, who are at number three with Blue Sky In Your Head, their first studio album in 18 years.

Billie Eilish holds steady at four with When We All Fall Asleep Where Do We Go?, while The Killers round out the top five with Direct Hits.