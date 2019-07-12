Love Island’s Curtis torn between Maura and Francesca

Love Island’s Curtis Pritchard is torn between newcomer Francesca Allen and grid girl Maura Higgins after the most recent recoupling.

The ballroom dancer had been spending time with Maura after his split from Amy Hart, but his head was turned by the arrival of shop owner Francesca and the pair are now coupled up.

In scenes that will air on Friday night, he will tell Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague: “I don’t want to rush it but I know I need to get a move on because I’ll push them both away.

?FIRST LOOK? Curtis gives Maura a massage in front of Francesca, and has Anton been up to no good? After reassuring Belle he's a loyal guy, news of him giving his number to another girl starts to circulate…#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/QDLKOMyDEl — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 12, 2019

“I wish one of them was horrible, it would make the decision so much easier.”

Meanwhile, Francesca says she believes she and Curtis are a good match, telling the beach hut: “I do think our personalities are really similar. I haven’t really found someone before that is as positive and silly and giggly as me.”

But she is angered when Maura asks Curtis for a back massage, in full view of her rival.

Francesca tells Curtis: “I did find it a little disrespectful. I find that quite full on.”

Later on in the episode the boys will be instructed to cook dinner for the girls, prompting Tommy to embark on his first ever food shopping trip.

The boxer reveals in the beach hut: “I’ve never been [food] shopping in my entire life. But I am ready to shop until I drop.”

Once at the supermarket Tommy suggests they buy some asparagus, before Anton Danyluk corrects him: “That’s a green bean, mate.”

When they head to the checkout to pay for the food, Anton, who is coupled with Belle Hassan, jokingly writes his number on the back of the receipt and gives it to the shopkeeper as they leave.

Love Island, hosted by Caroline Flack, continues on ITV2.