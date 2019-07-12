Livewire festival with Lauryn Hill on the line-up cancelled

A Blackpool festival with Lauryn Hill among the performers has been cancelled due to “investor issues”.

Livewire Festival was due to take place from August 22-25 at the city’s Headlands Arena.

A statement from the festival said: “Due to investor issues, this hasn’t been a decision we have taken lightly and have explored every avenue we possibly could to keep the event on.

“However, due to funding we have had no option but to cancel the event.

Unfortunately, this year’s Livewire Festival 2019 due to take place the August bank holiday weekend on Thursday 22nd August, Saturday 24th August & Sunday 25th August at Blackpool’s Headlands Arena have been cancelled. please contact https://t.co/0WjuEo1zp4 for a full refund. — Livewire Festival (@Livewire_Fest) July 12, 2019

“We would like to take the opportunity to apologise to all ticket-holders, however this is beyond our control.”

American R&B star Hill was due to perform on the Saturday at the festival.

The line-up also included a Milkshake Live! performance for young children and a comedy gig featuring Jason Manford, Alan Davies, Mark Watson and Chris Ramsey.

A Blackpool Council spokesman said: “It is disappointing that due to circumstances beyond our control, Livewire will not be taking place this year.

“We are exploring whether there are other events we can bring in to fill the gap, but visitors to Blackpool can rest assured that the summer and autumn of 2019 will see a fantastic programme of shows and events, many of them free to access.

“These range from the Blackpool Air Show in August featuring the debut of the Breitling Jet Team, to World Fireworks, the Illuminations Switch-On party and the inaugural British Country Music Festival in September.”

Last year’s Livewire event, which had Mariah Carey on the bill, was postponed due to the ill health of key personnel at the local promoter, Manchester-based Livewire Events Ltd.

Livewire Festival launched in 2017 and saw acts including Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff, and The Jacksons perform.

Ticket-holders for this year’s event have been advised to visit Ticketmaster.co.uk for further details on refunds.