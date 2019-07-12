Hugh Grant and Jude Law among the stars gracing Wimbledon

Hugh Grant and Jude Law were among the gathering stars attending Wimbledon.

The A-list actors enjoyed a couples day out with their partner at the famed sporting event.

Hugh Grant with Michael McIntyre at Wimbledon (Mike Egerton/PA)

They were joined in the crowd by Sir David Attenborough and David Beckham to watch the tennis.

Damian Lewis and Eric Bana were also in attendance on Centre Court on a day which saw the stars out in force.

Sir David Attenborough with Pat Cash (Mike Egerton/PA)

Comedian Michael McIntyre, as well as singers Pixie Lott and Leona Lewis, were also spotted enjoying the championships.

A Very English Scandal star Grant was accompanied by his wife Anna Eberstein, and Law was with his partner Phillipa Coan.

The couple were photographed sharing a joke during a break in play.

Actor Eric Bana takes his seat in the Royal Box on Centre Court (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)

Grant was pictured chatting to funnyman McIntyre during the day of sport.

Naturalist and broadcaster Sir David was seen talking to retired tennis player Pat Cash as he attended the Royal Box.

It is thought that Declan Donnelly and Chris Evans were also at the in attendance in south London.