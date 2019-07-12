Camila Cabello hails ‘kind, genuine, awesome’ Ed Sheeran as he drops new album

Camila Cabello has called Ed Sheeran one of the most “meaningful artists” in her life as she reminisced about working with him on his new album.

Cabello appears on Sheeran’s No.6 Collaborations Project, which includes a range of guest appearances from artists such as Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.

Cuban-American singer-songwriter Cabello posted a video of herself and Sheeran working together in Nashville on their track South Of The Border, writing her verse for the song.

She wrote on Instagram that the clip is “probably one of the most surreal things I’ve ever seen”, explaining that it had been sent to her by Sheeran’s team.

Cabello, 22, said the clip gave her “this weird surreal feeling of being 13 years old listening to ‘be like you’ and ‘autumn leaves’ and ‘fall’- this guy right here is one of the most meaningful artists in my life and 13 year old me would never believe this video.”

She added: “I know we’re friends now so sorry for the not playing cool moment, but genuinely, this is a sick full circle, special moment for me, being on a song with an artist that’s meant so f***ing much to me.

“I have so many memories with these man’s songs. And he’s such a lovely person!!! I’m just emotional.”

Advertising

The former Fifth Harmony star said: “I’m so in awe of how things happen and how things you could never imagine can happen. and it’s only more of a pleasure getting to know you as a person- so kind, genuine, and awesome.

“I’m about to JAM this album right now cause I haven’t heard the other songs and I’m so excited!!!! Congrats on more amazing music!!! , Love you dude @teddysphotos.”

Sheeran replied: “You’re a gem. Thanks for being so awesome and lovely and sharing your wonderful talent on this record. Your mum is a hero too xx.”

Advertising

The British singer-songwriter’s new album was led by its first single, I Don’t Care, with Bieber earlier this year.

The song has topped the charts for the past eight weeks.

Early reviews for the album from fans on social media are largely positive, with one fan tweeting that it was “well worth the wait!!!”, and another saying they were “thankful for another album full of bangers”.

#No6CollaborationsProject thankful for another album full of bangers?? — Logan Magnusson (@Logan_Mags15) July 12, 2019

Another tweeted: “I’m confused on which song to listen first..Ed u r awesome.

I'm confused on which song to listen first..Ed u r awesome..?#no6collaborationsproject — Akshaaaaaayyyyyyy (@introvert__guy) July 12, 2019

“There isn’t a single song in the whole album that I’m not loving. Only Ed does that to me, only him. #no6collaborationsproject,” one fan wrote.

There isn't a single song in the whole album that I'm not loving. Only Ed does that to me, only him. #no6collaborationsproject — K (@DopeSR4) July 12, 2019

No.6 Collaborations Project is Sheeran’s fourth album.

His previous three records, + (Plus), x (Multiply) and ÷ (Divide), have all topped the charts, with the latter sitting at number one for 20 non-consecutive weeks.